Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 10,748 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 247,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,232,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,869,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,852 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

CBRE stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

