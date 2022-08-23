Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $223,876,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Celanese by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after buying an additional 61,545 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Celanese by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

