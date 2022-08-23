Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

