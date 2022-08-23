Distillate Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $127.23 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

