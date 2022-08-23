Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 8,862 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

