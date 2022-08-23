Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,939 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,207,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after buying an additional 135,837 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,923,000 after buying an additional 64,894 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,295,000 after buying an additional 61,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,121.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 60,718 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $328.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.31. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.