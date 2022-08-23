Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 159,470 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 426,987 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,542.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,670 shares of company stock worth $866,852. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

