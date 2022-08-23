Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.50 ($27.04) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.10 ($25.61) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.99 ($19.38) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.83. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

