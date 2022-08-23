Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $95.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $357.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,923 shares of company stock worth $6,052,790. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.