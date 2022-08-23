Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 311 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $304.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.52.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

