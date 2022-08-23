Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 155 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Sempra were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra by 975.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,004,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

NYSE:SRE opened at $168.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average is $156.54. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

