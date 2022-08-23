Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42,742.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 383,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.00.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $369.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.