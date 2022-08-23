Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42,742.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 383,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.00.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $369.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

