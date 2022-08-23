Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

