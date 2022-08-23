Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

