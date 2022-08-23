Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.50 ($73.98) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Delivery Hero Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of DHER opened at €47.07 ($48.03) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.52.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

