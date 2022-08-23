Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €71.30 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.50 ($73.98) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 7.1 %

DHER opened at €47.07 ($48.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.25. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 12 month high of €134.95 ($137.70).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

