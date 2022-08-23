Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 42,742.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 383,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $369.64 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.89 and a 200-day moving average of $363.89. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.00.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

