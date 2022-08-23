DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

DATA (DTA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $1.35 million and $2.11 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

