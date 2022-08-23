Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on CS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

