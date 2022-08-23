Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

