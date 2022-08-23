Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CL King lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE:CMP opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $166,227.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.