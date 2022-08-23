Comparing Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and Wells Fargo & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $93.85 billion 2.97 $31.98 billion $3.20 10.85 Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 2.04 $21.55 billion $4.17 10.65

Dividends

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank of America pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of America and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 0 5 13 0 2.72 Wells Fargo & Company 0 4 13 0 2.76

Bank of America presently has a consensus price target of $46.66, indicating a potential upside of 34.38%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $55.31, indicating a potential upside of 24.53%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 28.89% 11.51% 0.89% Wells Fargo & Company 22.52% 10.67% 0.91%

Summary

Bank of America beats Wells Fargo & Company on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers; approximately 16,000 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 41 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. Its products and services comprise corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

