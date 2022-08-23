CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

