Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $138.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $121.71 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.36. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

