Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

CERE opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.09. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at $227,910,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,727,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after buying an additional 252,378 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 74,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 145,603 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.