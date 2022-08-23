Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.00 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

