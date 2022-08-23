Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,656,569.55. Insiders have sold a total of 101,500 shares of company stock worth $5,125,300 in the last 90 days.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.3 %

CPX stock opened at C$50.67 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$51.03. The firm has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 47.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.7410844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.