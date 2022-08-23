Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Target Price at C$54.77

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.77.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

MX opened at C$48.64 on Thursday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$39.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.85, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C($0.90). The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.8699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

