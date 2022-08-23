Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases 156 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,440,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,894,000 after buying an additional 180,657 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $241,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 75,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

RSG stock opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.00. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

