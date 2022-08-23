Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.55. The company has a market cap of $368.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

