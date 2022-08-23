Bonded Finance Price Tops $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00128907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00085634 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

