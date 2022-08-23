Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) vs. Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Head to Head Survey

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Apron and Grove Collaborative’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $470.38 million 0.45 -$88.38 million ($3.97) -1.55 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Blue Apron has a beta of -2.8, suggesting that its share price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Apron and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Apron presently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.44%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.04%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Blue Apron.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -25.21% -211.07% -54.57% Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -10.22%

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Blue Apron on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals. It serves young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

