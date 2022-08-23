Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) versus Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 34.73% 6.95% 0.86% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Oxford Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. $158.31 million 3.19 $62.70 million $1.89 7.37 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million $3.05 9.67

Analyst Ratings

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and Oxford Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. beats Oxford Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing. The company also provides treasury solutions, including term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

