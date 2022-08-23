B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stake Raised by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth $59,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

