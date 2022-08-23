Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.74

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.74 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 77.03 ($0.93). Avation shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 19,865 shares.

Avation Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.49. The company has a market cap of £54.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.74.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned and managed a fleet of 44 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

