Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Financial Comparison

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GBT Technologies and Ashford, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Ashford has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.21%. Given Ashford’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

GBT Technologies has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and Ashford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $180,000.00 11.90 -$33.93 million N/A N/A Ashford $388.48 million 0.15 -$9.93 million ($9.77) -1.89

Ashford has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -144.68% N/A -48.16% Ashford 1.93% -20.94% 9.94%

Summary

Ashford beats GBT Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

