Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.22.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 187,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND opened at $89.60 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 8.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

