Argent Trust Co Sells 2,355 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.