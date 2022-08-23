Argent Trust Co Sells 1,892 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,472. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $176.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

