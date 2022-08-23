Argent Trust Co Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,487,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 742,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,379,000 after buying an additional 165,663 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

