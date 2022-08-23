Argent Trust Co Has $3.23 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

