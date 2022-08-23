Argent Trust Co Grows Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co owned 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $24,139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 558,060 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

LEG opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

