Argent Trust Co Buys 37 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.8% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $342.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,846,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,720,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,268,624 shares of company stock worth $28,615,893. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

