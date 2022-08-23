Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,256 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

