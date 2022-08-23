ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives $23.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $13.92 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.30.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

About ARC Resources

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.72%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

