Analysts Set Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Target Price at $160.00

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Petrofac Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

