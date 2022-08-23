Analysts Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target at $11.33

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Cognyte Software Price Performance
Cognyte Software stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $308.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.24. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.
Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after buying an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 293.1% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after buying an additional 2,924,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 40.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,404,000 after buying an additional 1,720,670 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 85.9% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,658,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after buying an additional 1,690,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $6,503,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognyte Software (CGNT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.