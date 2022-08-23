Analysts Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target at $11.33

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $308.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.24. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after buying an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 293.1% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after buying an additional 2,924,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 40.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,404,000 after buying an additional 1,720,670 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 85.9% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,658,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after buying an additional 1,690,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $6,503,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

