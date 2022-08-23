Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $219.21

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.69.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Baidu Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Institutional Trading of Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.