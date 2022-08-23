Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $219.21

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Baidu Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1,556.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 34,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

