Analysts Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target at $75.86

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $48.38 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

