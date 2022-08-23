Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alico from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $33.51 on Friday. Alico has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alico will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alico by 1,503.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alico in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alico during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alico in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

